Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 21st

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

CHI stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

