Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 21st

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
CHI stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.03.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Commvault Continues its Rally, Outpacing Tech Stocks, Midcaps
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.