Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 0.9% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 903,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

