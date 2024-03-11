CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,436,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $80,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CAE by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE CAE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,868. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $804.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.13 million. CAE had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

