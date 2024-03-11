BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) vs. Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Critical Comparison

Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Plus500 pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Plus500 pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BTCS pays out -16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Plus500 and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus500 N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus500 N/A N/A N/A $0.78 27.58 BTCS $1.28 million 18.93 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.00

This table compares Plus500 and BTCS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Plus500 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus500, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plus500 and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus500 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Plus500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally. It also operates Plus500 Invest, a share dealing platform; and TradeSniper, an intuitive futures trading platform for the US retail trading market. The company was formerly known as Investsoft Ltd. and changed its name to Plus500 Ltd. in June 2012. Plus500 Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

