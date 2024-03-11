Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Sells 175 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.48. 1,005,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

