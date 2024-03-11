Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. 13,361,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,356,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.