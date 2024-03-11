Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $236.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,526. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.37. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $240.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.