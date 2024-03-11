Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 558,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,855. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

