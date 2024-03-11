Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.7% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.