Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 17,627.7% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.22. 211,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $209.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

