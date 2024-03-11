Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.37. The company had a trading volume of 483,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,492. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.72. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

