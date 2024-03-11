Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 3.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $11.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $746.35. 248,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,246. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $753.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

