Brokerages Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT at $37.58

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,108 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 602.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

