Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $54.00

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCKT

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $604,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,718 shares of company stock worth $1,360,450. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.