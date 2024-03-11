Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) PT at $11.31

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,521,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 595,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,087,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,964,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,468,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 136,766 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,967,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

