Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price at $19.81

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several brokerages have commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CERT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $169,135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $48,924,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 92.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.