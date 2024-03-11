Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $56.08

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after buying an additional 153,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after buying an additional 786,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $19,316,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRBR opened at $59.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

