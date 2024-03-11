Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 68,735 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,735 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.64% of Extreme Networks worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 78.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 128,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 685,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

