Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 49,055 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,055 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Iridium Communications worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IRDM. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.15 and a beta of 0.87. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

