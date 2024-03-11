Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,653 shares of company stock worth $27,810,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.54. 1,999,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,099. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

