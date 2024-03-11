Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Teck Resources worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 231.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 69.4% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,238,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 507,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 42.9% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 665,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

