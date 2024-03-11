Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,486 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $77.92. 5,258,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,891,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

