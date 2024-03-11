Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,536,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,892,000 after purchasing an additional 482,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.05. 993,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,225,831 shares of company stock valued at $688,470,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

