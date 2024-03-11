Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $15.56 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,563,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.28. The stock had a trading volume of 389,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,683. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.