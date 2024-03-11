Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

