Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $23.11 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Manhattan Associates worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.99. 59,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,630. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.07. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

