Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $22.71 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,087,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.41. 1,610,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,622,018. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a PE ratio of 882.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

