Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $21.17 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after purchasing an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after purchasing an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

VRTX stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $411.02. The stock had a trading volume of 302,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,827. The firm has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $288.31 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.