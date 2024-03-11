Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $28,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,582,000 after acquiring an additional 461,964 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PWR traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.66. 167,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,205. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $245.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

