Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 75.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $86.41. 1,407,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,031,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

