Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 4,826 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2,023.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after buying an additional 129,285 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 158.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 93.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.69. 308,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,161. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $252.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

