Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.
Brambles Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Brambles Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Target Nails the Bullseye on Outsized Earnings Beat
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- First Solar Heats Up Rebound In Solar Energy Demand
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 100% Upside in This Real Estate Stock, Institutions Buying In
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.