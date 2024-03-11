Braintrust (BTRST) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $76.85 million and $507,408.67 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

