Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $77.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.