Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.7% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $138,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,414. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

