BNB Price Hits $519.36 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $77.67 billion and approximately $4.21 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $519.36 or 0.00716916 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,539,885 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,540,035.54359314. The last known price of BNB is 522.51182741 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2087 active market(s) with $5,106,788,664.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.