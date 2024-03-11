Blur Trading Down 0.8% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00000978 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $58.06 million and approximately $117.61 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,464,943,457.477169 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.68078605 USD and is down -5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $121,248,175.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

