Block (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.83

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.83 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 2211614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Block Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,343 shares of company stock worth $18,739,230. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

