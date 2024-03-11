BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.48

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEARGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 179391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

