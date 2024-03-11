BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 36,450 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,559,755 shares in the company, valued at $470,720,615.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $585,058.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,091.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,677. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

