BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 36,450 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,559,755 shares in the company, valued at $470,720,615.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $855,574.98.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $733,231.68.
  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.
  • On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.
  • On Wednesday, February 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,287 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $585,058.46.
  • On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $2,364,044.40.
  • On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,091.40.
  • On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.
  • On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,258,959.32.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,677. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

