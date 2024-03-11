BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 7,302,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,112,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

