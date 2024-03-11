BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Volume Hits $89.97 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $89.97 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001631 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.0000017 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $82,750,556.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.