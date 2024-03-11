Bitcoiva Hits 1-Day Volume of $530,862.81 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $13.57 or 0.00018793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $217.78 million and approximately $530,862.81 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.23516376 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $613,996.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

