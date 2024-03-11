Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.06.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

TSE BDT opened at C$18.49 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$19.40. The stock has a market cap of C$994.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

