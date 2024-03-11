BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BiomX’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

BiomX Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. BiomX has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX comprises about 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned approximately 2.36% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

