BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

