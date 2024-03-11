Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,894,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 6,641,962 shares.The stock last traded at $12.62 and had previously closed at $11.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Bilibili by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 5,117.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 242,229 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

