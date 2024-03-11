BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $57.30

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.30, but opened at $55.77. BHP Group shares last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 515,937 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BHP

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.