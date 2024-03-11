Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYON. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of BYON opened at $35.13 on Thursday. Beyond has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

