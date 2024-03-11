Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Tyman Price Performance

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 290 ($3.68) on Thursday. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 214.50 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.11). The firm has a market cap of £565.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,526.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,368.42%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.